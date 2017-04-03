Anger in China grows along with questions over teen's death

Deadly fall of a high school pupil in Sichuan province has turned into a national controversy over how authorities handle public concerns The mysterious death of a high school pupil in a remote part of the southwestern mainland has turned into a national controversy, with even state media criticising local officials for their handling of public concerns. The furore over the death of 14-year old Zhao Xin, in Lu county in Sichuan province, has also led to media commentary on deep public distrust of the authorities.

