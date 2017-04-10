After talks, Chinese region sees risks to trade, US visits

In this combination of images, from left to right: Du Jiarui and Wang Haiping, both from Beijing, China; Dennis Shia from Hong Kong; and Lin Fei-fan from Taipei; are interviewed by the Associated Press regarding the meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week. After repeatedly bashing China on the campaign trail, Trump met Xi for the first time last week at Trump's Florida estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.