After talks, Chinese region sees risks to trade, US visits
In this combination of images, from left to right: Du Jiarui and Wang Haiping, both from Beijing, China; Dennis Shia from Hong Kong; and Lin Fei-fan from Taipei; are interviewed by the Associated Press regarding the meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week. After repeatedly bashing China on the campaign trail, Trump met Xi for the first time last week at Trump's Florida estate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Mon
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
