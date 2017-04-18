A Poem of Shame: In the Words of Chin...

A Poem of Shame: In the Words of China's Workers

Iron Moon: An Anthology of Chinese Worker Poetry , edited by Qin Xiaoyu and translated by Eleanor Goodman, collects work by Xu Lizhi and 30 other worker poets. In 1923, not long after returning from working as a correspondent in Moscow, becoming the Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party , and translating "The Internationale" for the first time into Chinese, Qu Qiubai wrote the poem "Iron Flower" .

Chicago, IL

