13 killed in bus accident in China4 min ago
Beijing, Apr 17 At least 13 people were killed and six others injured today when a bus fell into a river from a bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, officials said today. The accident took place in Kaiyang, an outer county of the provincial capital Guiyang, the county government said in a statement.
