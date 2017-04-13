13 killed in bus accident in China4 min ago

13 killed in bus accident in China4 m...

Beijing, Apr 17 At least 13 people were killed and six others injured today when a bus fell into a river from a bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, officials said today. The accident took place in Kaiyang, an outer county of the provincial capital Guiyang, the county government said in a statement.

