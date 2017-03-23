Watg Unveils Design For Four Seasons ...

Watg Unveils Design For Four Seasons Tianjin, China

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

WATG is pleased to unveil the design for Four Seasons Tianjin, located in the heart of China's fourth largest metropolis. Rising above the city's central business district and steps away from the main retail area and historic quarter, the 210-metre tower and podium offer 259 hotel guest rooms, 90 residential units and 5,000 square-metres of retail space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Wed YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC