Watg Unveils Design For Four Seasons Tianjin, China

WATG is pleased to unveil the design for Four Seasons Tianjin, located in the heart of China's fourth largest metropolis. Rising above the city's central business district and steps away from the main retail area and historic quarter, the 210-metre tower and podium offer 259 hotel guest rooms, 90 residential units and 5,000 square-metres of retail space.

