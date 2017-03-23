US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
A breeder feeds US-born giant female panda Bao Bao as it arrived at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Sichuan province, China, February 22, 2017. Photo: Reuters Female giant panda Bao Bao arrived at her new home in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, after leaving the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, where she was born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Wed
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC