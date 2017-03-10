UPDATE 1-U.S. finds China steel plate...

UPDATE 1-U.S. finds China steel plate imports injure U.S. industry

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A labourer works at a cold-rolling mill of the Wuhan Iron & Steel Group on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province August 22, 2006. The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... 22 hr Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC