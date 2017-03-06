U.S. Sends First Parts Of THAAD Missi...

U.S. Sends First Parts Of THAAD Missile Defense System To South Korea

Two mobile launchers landed in South Korea late Monday, part of a missile defense system that the U.S. military says are meant to defend the country against a North Korean attack. Citing the threat posed by North Korean missiles, the U.S. military has sent the first elements of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system to South Korea.

