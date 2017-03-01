U.S., China discuss 'mutually beneficial' economic relationship

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Tuesday discussed improving and maintaining a "mutually beneficial economic relationship" between the United States and China, the State Department said. Tillerson and Yang, China's top diplomat, affirmed the importance of "regular high-level engagement" between the two countries during their meeting in Washington, and discussed North Korea's nuclear program, the State Department said in a statement.

