U.S., China discuss 'mutually benefic...

U.S., China discuss 'mutually beneficial' economic relationship

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Tuesday discussed improving and maintaining a "mutually beneficial economic relationship" between the United States and China, the State Department said. Tillerson and Yang, China's top diplomat, affirmed the importance of "regular high-level engagement" between the two countries during their meeting in Washington, and discussed North Korea's nuclear program, the State Department said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) 58 min Ringing Phart 62
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... 4 hr Solarman 3
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Tue Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,008 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC