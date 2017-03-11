Three men arrested in Australia over ...

Three men arrested in Australia over $100m ice drug bust in China

More than $100 million worth of the drug ice that was allegedly destined for Australia has been seized in China in a major drug operation between Australian and Chinese authorities, police say. Three men have been arrested in Sydney and two in China after police thwarted an alleged plot to import more than $100 million worth of ice from China.

