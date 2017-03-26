The Wall Street Journal: Apple scores...

The Wall Street Journal: Apple scores victory in iPhone patent case in China

A Chinese court has overturned a ruling against Apple Inc. over iPhone patents, a win for the tech giant in one of its toughest markets. The Beijing IP Court ruled the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus don't infringe on patents for exterior smartphone design held by a defunct local manufacturer, Shenzhen Baili Marketing Services Co.

