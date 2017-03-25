The Trump administration sends China a bad signal on torture

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events China's President Xi Jinping and State of Secretary Rex Tillerson meet in Beijing on March 19. FRUSTRATED BY China's relentless crackdown on civil society and human rights, Western governments have lately adopted the tactic of drawing up joint communications to Beijing. Last year the United States joined in at least two such initiatives, a declaration at the United Nations Human Rights Council and a letter raising concerns about new Chinese laws on cybersecurity, counterterrorism and nongovernment organizations.

