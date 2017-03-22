Take that! Pyongyang lambastes Trump as too much like Obama
In this Jan. 20. 2017 file photo, then President-elect Donald Trump looks over at then President Barack Obama before being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. North Korea has a criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump he probably wasn't expecting: he's too much like Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|10 hr
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC