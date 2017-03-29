State Department employee charged wit...

State Department employee charged with misleading FBI in China spy probe

A veteran State Department employee has been charged with making false statements to the FBI about gifts she had received from Chinese intelligence agents, the Justice Department announced. A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday accuses Candace Marie Claiborne, who appeared before a judge, of concealing her contacts with the intelligence agents and failing to report gifts she had received from them, including an iPhone, a laptop and international travel.

