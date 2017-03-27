Some Pakistani power firms stuck in s...

Some Pakistani power firms stuck in slow lane on China's Silk Road

KARACHI/LAHORE, Pakistan, March 30 Kamal Amjad Mian thought China's decision to invest $36 billion in the Pakistani power sector would benefit his electricity cable business, and, anticipating increased demand, his family spent nearly $30 million on a second plant to double output. But Mian's Fast Cables and some other Pakistani manufacturers have yet to reap rewards from Beijing's huge "One Belt, One Road" project, a modern-day "Silk Road" network of trade routes across land and sea.

