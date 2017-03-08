Snowstorm hits west China

Snowstorm hits west China

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A snowstorm hit west China's Gansu, Tibet and Qinghai over the weekend, causing road closures and power blackouts but no casualties, according to local authorities. Gansu Province launched a Grade IV emergency response to the snowy weather, which began on Saturday and continued Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Mikey 11
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 5 RichMont 7
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC