Shuanggui: The harsh, hidden side of ...

Shuanggui: The harsh, hidden side of China's war on graft, and how one man disappeared into it

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

The story of Wilson Wang illustrates how China's Communist Party disciplines 'corrupt officials' with brutal tactics that critics call torture. Through interviews with Mr. Wang's lawyers, his family in Canada and accounts from other survivors, Nathan VanderKlippe looks inside the dark world of shuanggui Wilson Wang was held for 54 days in a form of interrogation known as shuanggui, which exists outside the boundaries of China's normal legal system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Wed YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,119 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC