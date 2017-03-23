Shuanggui: The harsh, hidden side of China's war on graft, and how one man disappeared into it
The story of Wilson Wang illustrates how China's Communist Party disciplines 'corrupt officials' with brutal tactics that critics call torture. Through interviews with Mr. Wang's lawyers, his family in Canada and accounts from other survivors, Nathan VanderKlippe looks inside the dark world of shuanggui Wilson Wang was held for 54 days in a form of interrogation known as shuanggui, which exists outside the boundaries of China's normal legal system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Wed
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC