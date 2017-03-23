Shuanggui: The harsh, hidden side of China's war on graft, and how one man disappeared into it

The story of Wilson Wang illustrates how China's Communist Party disciplines 'corrupt officials' with brutal tactics that critics call torture. Through interviews with Mr. Wang's lawyers, his family in Canada and accounts from other survivors, Nathan VanderKlippe looks inside the dark world of shuanggui Wilson Wang was held for 54 days in a form of interrogation known as shuanggui, which exists outside the boundaries of China's normal legal system.

