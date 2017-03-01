S.Korea's Lotte says four retail stores in China closed after inspections

South Korea's Lotte Group said on Monday four of its retail stores in China were closed after inspections by authorities, as Seoul protests at discriminating action by China after Lotte agreed to provide land for a U.S. missile defence system. A Lotte Mart spokesman said the four stores, in Dandong, Changzhou and other locations, were closed last week after the inspections, but could not provide further details.

