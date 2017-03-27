RPT-Tofu trailblazer: Soymeal leads C...

RPT-Tofu trailblazer: Soymeal leads China charge into commodities derivatives

BEIJING, March 30 Soymeal, a chief ingredient in tofu, is set to provide rich nutrition of another kind: China is using the animal feed staple to blaze a trail in commodities derivatives, fuelling its appetite for global investment hub status along the way. On Friday, Dalian Commodities Exchange, one of four futures centres in China, will roll out a soymeal option, the country's first exchange-traded product of its kind in commodities.

