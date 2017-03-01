RPT-TOCOM rubber stockpiles fall to six-year low, posing depletion risk
The Tokyo Commodity Exchange's natural rubber stocks have fallen to the lowest in over six years after Thai floods cut output and as higher prices in China divert supplies , raising the risk TOCOM inventories may run out within months. The dwindling stocks may also squeeze prices of near-term contracts, which recently traded at their highest premium to later-dated contracts in over five years.
