RPT-TOCOM rubber stockpiles fall to s...

RPT-TOCOM rubber stockpiles fall to six-year low, posing depletion risk

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange's natural rubber stocks have fallen to the lowest in over six years after Thai floods cut output and as higher prices in China divert supplies , raising the risk TOCOM inventories may run out within months. The dwindling stocks may also squeeze prices of near-term contracts, which recently traded at their highest premium to later-dated contracts in over five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) 3 hr Ringing Phart 62
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... 6 hr Solarman 3
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Tue Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC