RPT-Chinese provinces fizz with fervour for Xi's New Silk Road
China's regional governments are falling over each other to curry favour with President Xi Jinping, jostling for roles in his New Silk Road plan to boost economic and cultural links through Asia to Europe. One says it wants to send its young people to be Silk Road "super connectors", while a second is pitching to become a new home for foreign consulates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Mikey
|11
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 5
|RichMont
|7
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC