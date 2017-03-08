RPT-Chinese provinces fizz with fervo...

RPT-Chinese provinces fizz with fervour for Xi's New Silk Road

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China's regional governments are falling over each other to curry favour with President Xi Jinping, jostling for roles in his New Silk Road plan to boost economic and cultural links through Asia to Europe. One says it wants to send its young people to be Silk Road "super connectors", while a second is pitching to become a new home for foreign consulates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Mikey 11
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 5 RichMont 7
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC