Restive Chinese region offers rewards...

Restive Chinese region offers rewards to recruit more police

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this July 17, 2014 file photo, armed Chinese paramilitary policemen stand on duty near wanted posters at a check point in Aksu in western China's Xinjiang province. A notice Tuesday, March 7, 2017 on the website of the government of Kashgar city in Xinjiang offered high salaries and other benefits to recruit police in the restive region that has seen bloody attacks blamed on separatists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Sun RichMont 7
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC