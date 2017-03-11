Platform collapse at power plant in C...

Platform collapse at power plant in China kills nine - Xinhua

An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The accident, in the southern province of Guangdong, happened at the No.

