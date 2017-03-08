Pear pomace fibre aids weight loss by boosting gut microbiota: China study
A new study showed insoluble dietary fibre from pear pomace can prevent obesity and reduce damage caused by a high-fat diet, with researchers believing it does so by improving gut microbiota. Researchers from the Agricultural University of Hebei in Baoding, China, say a study on rats showed it was IDF's effect on the gut that induced the weight-loss, rather than the fibre's impact on the rodents' satiety hormone or hepatic metabolism, which they said were not significant.
