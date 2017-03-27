Paris clashes over police killing of Chinese man; 3 injured
Demonstrators from the Asian community protest outside Paris' 19th district's police station, Tuesday March 28, 2017. Violent clashes in Paris between baton-wielding police and protesters outraged at the police killing of a Chinese man in his home have seen three police officers injured and 35 protesters arrested, authorities said Tuesday.
