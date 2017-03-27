Paris clashes over police killing of ...

Paris clashes over police killing of Chinese man; 3 injured

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Demonstrators from the Asian community protest outside Paris' 19th district's police station, Tuesday March 28, 2017. Violent clashes in Paris between baton-wielding police and protesters outraged at the police killing of a Chinese man in his home have seen three police officers injured and 35 protesters arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... 22 hr Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,884,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC