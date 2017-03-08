One of China's 'Most-Wanted' Fugitives Returns From US to Surrender
An employee walks between front-end loaders, which are used to move coal imported from North Korea at Dandong port in the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province Dec. 7, 2010. A former employee of a state-owned newspaper who figured among China's 100 "most-wanted" fugitives has returned from the United States to turn himself in, the top anti-graft body said on Thursday, as China mapped out its strategy on fugitives in 2017.
