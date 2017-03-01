Macau legislators at China's parliame...

Macau legislators at China's parliament ask Kim Jong Who?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Macau delegates attend a meeting after the opening of the National People's Congress in Beijing, China, March 5, 2017. The killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau may be top news around the world, but for some Macanese legislators at China's parliament it's more a case of Kim Jong Who? Kim Jong Nam was killed on Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) 9 hr RichMont 7
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Fri Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC