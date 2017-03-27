LA County leaders poised to condemn C...

LA County leaders poised to condemn Chinaa s dog meat festival

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

With the annual Yulin dog meat festival approaching in the southern region of China, Los Angeles County Supervisors will consider Tuesday joining a national effort to pressure the government there as well as in South Korea to stop the practice of slaughtering the canines for consumption and trade. Supervisor Hilda Solis introduced the motion to request that county officials craft a letter in support of a growing movement to urge China to end the dog meat trade and the festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... 18 hr Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC