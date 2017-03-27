LA County leaders poised to condemn Chinaa s dog meat festival
With the annual Yulin dog meat festival approaching in the southern region of China, Los Angeles County Supervisors will consider Tuesday joining a national effort to pressure the government there as well as in South Korea to stop the practice of slaughtering the canines for consumption and trade. Supervisor Hilda Solis introduced the motion to request that county officials craft a letter in support of a growing movement to urge China to end the dog meat trade and the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
