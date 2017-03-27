Killing of gangster in 'self-defence' sparks debate in China after life sentence imposed

Many sympathetic to plight of Yu Huan, who is appealing against his jail term for killing a criminal who was holding him and his mother captive over an unpaid debt A heated debate is taking place in China after a man was given leave to appeal against his life sentence for killing a gangster who had held him and his mother captive at a factory over an unpaid debt. The legal saga is being closely watched by the public who question whether the original sentence was fair, especially given that the police intervened in the incident and left without offering the pair any aid.

