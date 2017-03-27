Killing of gangster in 'self-defence' sparks debate in China after life sentence imposed
Many sympathetic to plight of Yu Huan, who is appealing against his jail term for killing a criminal who was holding him and his mother captive over an unpaid debt A heated debate is taking place in China after a man was given leave to appeal against his life sentence for killing a gangster who had held him and his mother captive at a factory over an unpaid debt. The legal saga is being closely watched by the public who question whether the original sentence was fair, especially given that the police intervened in the incident and left without offering the pair any aid.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mon
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
