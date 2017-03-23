JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) Major Shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc Purchases 10,000 Sh...
JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00.
