JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) ...

JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) Major Shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc Purchases 10,000 Sh...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Wed YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC