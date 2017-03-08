In China trip, county forms unprecedented alliances
San Bernardino County recently signed two sister-city agreements in China and Taiwan - a pair of alliances unprecedented in this county's history that officials say could spark a mutually beneficial economic payoff. "These are the first ever formal partnerships between San Bernardino County and foreign governments in over 160 years of San Bernardino County history," county Board Vice Chairman Curt Hagman said in a statement Tuesday.
