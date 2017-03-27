Illegally stored explosives blamed for China blasts that killed 5
Explosions that killed at least five people and damaged or destroyed 83 homes in northern China last week were sparked by illegally stored explosives, state media reported. Media reports had initially suggested that the blasts on Saturday in Baotou in Inner Mongolia, which also injured 25 people, were caused by a gas pipeline explosion.
