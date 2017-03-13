How could a win by French far-right M...

How could a win by French far-right MP Marine Le Pen cost China?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

China is concerned about the possible impact on the integration of the European Union and Beijing's holdings of euro bonds as the nation watches the French presidential election campaign, a senior Chinese diplomat said. The agenda of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in which she has promised to push France to leave the EU and drop the euro, has created uncertainties over whether the continent can remain united, said Shi Mingde, China's ambassador to Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Thu Mikey 11
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 5 RichMont 7
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC