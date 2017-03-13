How could a win by French far-right MP Marine Le Pen cost China?

China is concerned about the possible impact on the integration of the European Union and Beijing's holdings of euro bonds as the nation watches the French presidential election campaign, a senior Chinese diplomat said. The agenda of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in which she has promised to push France to leave the EU and drop the euro, has created uncertainties over whether the continent can remain united, said Shi Mingde, China's ambassador to Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.