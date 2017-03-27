Haier boss looks far beyond appliances

In this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 photo, a factory worker holds a gas torch while working on air conditioning condenser units on an assembly line at a Haier factory in Jiaozhou near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. Zhang Ruimin built Haier from a failing refrigerator factory in the 1980s into the biggest maker of major appliances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.