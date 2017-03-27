French person assaulted by knife-wiel...

French person assaulted by knife-wielding man in Shanghai

France on Friday warned its citizens in China to be vigilant after a French person was "violently assaulted" by a man with a knife in Shanghai this week. The attacker fled after a Chinese colleague of the victim intervened and the man was captured by police shortly afterward, the French Consulate in Shanghai said in a notice on its website.

Chicago, IL

