Fears over subway cable scandal prompt nationwide checks in China
Fears over the quality of subway cabling used in Shaanxi have spread nationwide with government orders to carry out checks on cables from the same supplier used on lines throughout the country. The General Administration of Quality Supervision Inspection and Quarantine on Thursday ordered thorough checks on all subway and high-speed railway cable systems using Shaanxi-based cable supplier Aokai Cable.
