Fears over subway cable scandal promp...

Fears over subway cable scandal prompt nationwide checks in China

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Fears over the quality of subway cabling used in Shaanxi have spread nationwide with government orders to carry out checks on cables from the same supplier used on lines throughout the country. The General Administration of Quality Supervision Inspection and Quarantine on Thursday ordered thorough checks on all subway and high-speed railway cable systems using Shaanxi-based cable supplier Aokai Cable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Wed YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC