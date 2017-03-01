Exclusive: China's ZTE expected to pl...

Exclusive: China's ZTE expected to plead guilty over Iran sales - source

Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges and pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties over allegations it violated U.S. laws that restrict sale of U.S. technology to Iran, a person familiar with the matter said. ZTE's logo on its R&D center is seen in Beijing, China, March 22, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon NEW YORK: Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges and pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties over allegations it violated U.S. laws that restrict sale of U.S. technology to Iran, a person familiar with the matter said.

