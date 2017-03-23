Dinosaur-egg bandits caught Chinese p...

Dinosaur-egg bandits caught Chinese police arrest

Read more: The Japan Times

Chinese police have arrested a man accused of stealing dozens of fossilized dinosaur eggs, state media said Monday, but some eggs are still unaccounted for. The man surnamed Wang allegedly stole 80 eggs from a collector in Zhejiang province on the night of Jan. 9 along with three accomplices, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

