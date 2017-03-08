Deepening our trade ties with China

Deepening our trade ties with China

In January, China became the single largest export market for Thailand, accounting for 12.6 per cent of all outbound shipments and moving ahead of the US. Now the Commerce Ministry is seeking to use China as a springboard to other markets, such as Russia, Eastern Europe and Western Europe.

