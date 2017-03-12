Chinese woman 'fed husband poisoned m...

Chinese woman 'fed husband poisoned milk before vanishing'

Tong Yunlong and his wife had been married for three decades until she disappeared suddenly on March 3. Photo: Handout BEIJING: A Chinese version of the US psychological thriller Gone Girl has been replayed in the case of a 52-year-old man in northeastern China who woke up and found his wife had disappeared mysteriously, according to a provincial television network.

