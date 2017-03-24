Chinese Vice Premier confident in Chi...

Chinese Vice Premier confident in China's economy

Xinhuanet

Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli on Friday expressed his confidence in China's economy when meeting with global entrepreneurs during the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia . China's sound economic fundamentals remain unchanged, Zhang said in a meeting on the sidelines of the BFA annual conference in the southernmost province of Hainan.

Chicago, IL

