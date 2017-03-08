Chinese sex-ed textbook attracts shock, praise
A big step forward for a country long criticized for depriving children of necessary sex education -- or graphic bordering on pornographic? That's the question being asked in China over a series of new textbooks aimed at children ages 6 to 13. Published by Beijing Normal University, and the product of over nine years of testing, the books are currently in use in 18 elementary schools in the Chinese capital, and are being sold in bookshops. Despite being in some schools for almost a decade, the books attracted controversy this week after a parent posted pictures from them on Weibo, China's answer to Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 5
|RichMont
|7
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
|2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|Ringing Phart
|62
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC