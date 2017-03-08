Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin...

Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story

Its source was a well regarded U.S. publication: The New Yorker. Chinese news websites slipped up by taking as fact a satirical article by author and comedian Andy Borowitz.

Chicago, IL

