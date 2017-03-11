Chinese court rules in favour of Apple in local design patent disputes

A Chinese court has ruled in favour of Apple in design patent disputes between the Cupertino, California company and a domestic phone-maker, overturning a ban on selling iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus phones in China, Xinhua news agency reported. An Apple logo is seen in a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.