Chinese court rules in favour of Apple in local design patent disputes

A Chinese court has ruled in favour of Apple in design patent disputes between the Cupertino, California company and a domestic phone-maker, overturning a ban on selling iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus phones in China, Xinhua news agency reported. An Apple logo is seen in a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2017.

