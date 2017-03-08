Chinese Communist Party officials har...

Chinese Communist Party officials harden rhetoric on Islam

16 hrs ago

China's ruling Communist Party is hardening its rhetoric about Islam, with top officials making repeated warnings this past week about the specter of global religious extremism seeping into the country. Shaerheti Ahan, a top political and legal affairs party official in Xinjiang, became the latest official from a predominantly Muslim region to warn political leaders gathered in Beijing about China becoming destabilized by the "international anti-terror situation."

Chicago, IL

