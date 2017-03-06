China's ZTE pleads guilty, settles wi...

China's ZTE pleads guilty, settles with US over Iran, North Korea sales

Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp will plead guilty and pay US$892 million to settle allegations it violated U.S. laws that restrict the sale of American-made technology to Iran and North Korea, the company and U.S. government agencies said on Tuesday. The company logo of ZTE is seen through a wooden fence on a glass door during the company's 15th anniversary celebration in Beijing April 18, 2013.

Chicago, IL

