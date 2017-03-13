China's Xi calls for 'great wall of iron' to safeguard restive Xinjiang

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for a "great wall of iron" to safeguard the restive western region of Xinjiang after a top official said Islamist separatists pose the "most prominent" challenge to the country's stability. A camera is seen in front of China's President Xi Jinping as he attends the second plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.