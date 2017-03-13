China's Xi calls for 'great wall of i...

China's Xi calls for 'great wall of iron' to safeguard restive Xinjiang

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for a "great wall of iron" to safeguard the restive western region of Xinjiang after a top official said Islamist separatists pose the "most prominent" challenge to the country's stability. A camera is seen in front of China's President Xi Jinping as he attends the second plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Thu Mikey 11
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 5 RichMont 7
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... Mar 3 Again 4
News 2 die trying to save phone that fell into toilet (Jun '14) Mar 2 Ringing Phart 62
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC