China's top bus firm to shy away from North America market

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. chairman Tang Yuxiang said the world's biggest bus maker will stay out of the North American market since there are enough profits to make in countries that are more welcoming to Chinese products.

Chicago, IL

