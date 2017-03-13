China's property speculators make a d...

China's property speculators make a dangerous bet in Hefei

HEFEI, China, March 10 In 2016, Hefei, a manufacturing hub of about 8 million people in China's east, was one of the world's hottest property markets and a prime target for price curbs designed to knock speculative heat out the sector. Analysts say restrictions introduced last year and subsequent rhetoric from policymakers should have sent a very clear signal to investors that authorities would tighten further in Hefei and elsewhere.

