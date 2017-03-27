China's private hospitals struggle to attract top physicians
China's health care sector, expected to become a US$1 trillion a year business by 2020, has long been favoured by investors. However, a shortage of quality doctors could hinder the sector's growth and further dent the country's drive to reform its overburdened public health-care system, analysts say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|6 hr
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|Mar 3
|Again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC